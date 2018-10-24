Family Files Lawsuit Against Muskogee Daycare They Believe Injured Their Child
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - The parents of a little girl severely injured at her daycare in Muskogee have filed a lawsuit more than 60 days after the incident. Her mother says they feel like they've gotten everything but the truth, and they're ready for justice.
09/27/2018 Related Story: Family Of Child Injured At Muskogee Daycare Frustrated With DHS
"To this very day, my baby's not the same," said Julie Robinson.
Julie says she dropped her six-year-old daughter Jaylin off at daycare but picked her up at the hospital.
"She had blood from head to toe," said Julie.
Jaylin had an eye fracture and a gash through her lip that Robinson says could change her smile forever.
"This is one of the worst things I've had to go through as a mother," said Julie.
Robinson's biggest frustration, she says, is the lack of honesty from the daycare and DHS.
"DHS failed my child. I will not fail her though," she said.
Child Welfare Services found allegations of neglect and abuse at Champions Child Care Center were unsubstantiated. But, a report from DHS's licensing branch shows investigators did find issues with supervision.
"At the end of the day, we just want some justice," said family attorney Steve Mondy.
On Wednesday, Money filed a lawsuit against the daycare.
"We've waited as long as I think we should wait. We'll get the ball rolling and everybody can start catching up with us," said Money.
The lawsuit accuses Champions of not providing adequate supervision and not taking the correct action when the incident happened. It says one of the owners took Jaylin to urgent care first, then to the emergency room because her injuries were too serious.
The lawsuit also points out specific times Champions violated DHS protocol but says no action was taken.
DHS did not comment since they're not specifically named in the lawsuit, but Money says they might be added to the lawsuit later.
The owner of the daycare center was not prepared to comment.