Tulsa City Councilor: Brady Street's Name Change Was 'Mediocre Compromise'
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa City Councilor hopes to get "Brady Street" renamed for a second time.
The old and new name was Brady Street, but it could be renamed Reconciliation Way.
City Councilor Blake Ewing admits he's going it alone. He didn't ask the other councilors or anyone else for an opinion on whether the city should take up the controversy a second time.
The street was renamed to take away any honor from namesake Tate Brady but changed to M.B. Brady to shift the honor to a civil war photographer who had zero connection to Tulsa.
The compromise was to add the honorary name "Reconciliation Way" but the Brady name remains.
Wednesday, with only a few weeks left on city council, Ewing said he's hopeful the name change, which was very controversial five years ago, can finally be settled.
"So, I think it's worth taking on again because I feel like we are different than we were five years ago. I'm hopeful that we are. And I don't like what M.B. Brady Street says about us. I think it points to a mediocre compromise that didn't delight anyone," said Ewing.
The Arts District business owners (remember they renamed the district from Brady to the Arts District) have not given a public response to the possible name change.
They have asked the council to consider some consideration, possibly subsidizing what they would have to do to change their addresses.
The council will consider this for a vote November 7th and there are no plans to take public comment on it until that night.