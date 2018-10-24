Crime
Del City Man Accused Of Indecent Proposals To Minor
JENKS, Oklahoma - A Del City man was arrested after Jenks police officers say he was attempting to have an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Police records show that Brandon Hopkins was actually communicating online with an undercover officer he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.
Officers say Hopkins sent inappropriate photos of himself, asked for pictures of a sexual nature from the girl, and made other lewd or indecent proposals during the conversations.