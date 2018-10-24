Thunder Utilizing Practice Days As They Seek First Win
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Thunder are utilizing practice days as they work toward fixing their early season issues.
It’s not uncommon for the start of the Thunder season to be non-stop, with minimal time to practice in between games.
The team is very fortunate to have three off days before they take on the Boston Celtics at home Thursday.
“We’ve gotten I think a lot of stuff done. We’ve worked on a lot of different things, they’ve worked hard,” said Head Coach Billy Donovan. “We did not do a great job of you know defensive rebounding, in the fourth quarter against SAC. We’ve got to be better there. We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball. Trying to shoot more free throws, and the obviously working on our defense, working on timing and execution on offense, you know, playing five on five up and down.”