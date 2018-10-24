News
Tulsa Man Sentenced To At Least 5 Years For Gun Store Robbery
Wednesday, October 24th 2018, 10:17 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man will spend more than five years in prison for stealing guns and trading them for cash and meth.
The U.S. Attorney says Anthony Martinez and his girlfriend backed their car into Action Arms Guns Store in November and took several guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Over the next three days, the pair traded the weapons for meth and cash, they were arrested Monday, November 13.
Martinez was sentenced to 63 months in prison and will also be required to serve three years of supervised release.