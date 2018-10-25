BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Police arrest a Tulsa woman on Saturday, October 20th, suspected of printing counterfeit bills.

Officers say they were called to the Canterbury Inn & Suites in the 1300 block of North Elm Place in Broken Arrow after a housekeeper found what appeared to be counterfeit bills and drug paraphernalia in Jamie Mares' room.

In Mares' arrest report, Broken Arrow Police found several printers, a laptop computer, used ink cartridges and counterfeit $10 and $20 bills.

Jamie Mares, 26, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including possession of counterfeit bills and violation of the computer crimes act.

Jail records show Mares has a court appearance set for October 29th.