Scorsese And DiCaprio Team Up For 'Killers Of The Flower Moon’
Thursday, October 25th 2018, 1:56 AM CDT
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Hollywood legends Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are teaming up for a movie set in Osage County.
Variety.com reports they will shoot a film based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon," which is the true story of murders in Osage County over oil in the 1920s.
“When I read David Grann’s book, I immediately started seeing it — the people, the settings, the action — and I knew that I had to make it into a movie,” said Scorsese. “I’m so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen.”
Production is set to get underway during the summer of 2019.