LeFlore County Crash Involving School Bus Sends 13 To The Hospital
LEFLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Thirteen people are injured, including six children when a school bus hit a car, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said failed to stop Wednesday evening at a LeFlore County intersection.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 83 about a mile south of Poteau.
Troopers said the bus driver and nine passengers were taken to hospitals in Poteau and Tulsa.
The OHP says a 7-year old girl is in a Tulsa hospital in serious condition. An 8-year old boy was treated and released from a Poteau hospital. Troopers haven't released the conditions of four other children, ages 1, 10,11 and 12 or the condition of three adult passengers on the bus. The children and the three adult passengers were all from Heavener.
The is also no condition report on the bus driver, Aurora Baeza De Aguilar, 53, of Poteau.
The OHP says a 2002 Ford Focus, driven by 61-year-old Caren Edwards of Poteau and a passenger, 63-year-old Ronald Edwards were also to taken the hospital in Poteau. Both were treated and released.
Troopers said the school bus was headed north on Highway 83, when the Ford Focus failed to stop at the intersection with the highway and was hit by the bus. Both vehicles then ran off the highway into a ditch.