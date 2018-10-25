News
Car Hits Tulsa Business In Early Thursday Crash
Thursday, October 25th 2018, 4:12 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say a driver is taken to the hospital early Thursday after losing control and crashing his car into a Tulsa business.
The crash happened at around 2 a.m. at Aaron Fence Company in the 3300 block of West 42nd Place.
Officers say the driver sped past a stop sign, lost control and crashed into a garage door of the business. They say the driver got out and went to a QuikTrip next door to call for help.
It is not clear what caused the driver to lose control, but police say it was raining at the time of the crash.