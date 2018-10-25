News
Water Line Project To Narrow Tulsa's Southwest Boulevard
Thursday, October 25th 2018, 4:40 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Work on a Tulsa water line leak detection project may slow your drive on Southwest Boulevard today and Friday.
The City of Tulsa say the project is between 33rd West Avenue and the I-44/I-244 interchange.
For drivers, it means the eastbound curb lane will be closed, but will reopen by Saturday.
The city didn't mention anything about the water being turned off during the project.