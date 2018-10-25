Catoosa Police Search For Garfield County Burglary Suspect
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - Authorities the woods along I-44 in Catoosa for a wanted man after a chase early Thursday.
The man is identified as Kyle Anderson, who is wanted out of Garfield County on burglary warrants.
Anderson was last seen running north on 161st East Avenue at I-44.
Catoosa Police say they got a call from security at the Hard Rock Casino who spotted Anderson inside and tried to detain him, but instead, Anderson ran south on 193rd East Avenue.
Police say Anderson jumped in the passenger seat of a pickup which headed west on I-44. A short time later, Anderson jumped out and was nearly hit by another vehicle.
Officers hope someone spots him and calls police.
Meanwhile, police officers, Rogers County Sheriff's deputies and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are still looking for him.