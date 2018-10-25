News
Woman, 2 Dogs Get Out Safely After Tulsa Home Catches Fire
Thursday, October 25th 2018, 6:08 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Firefighters have yet to determine the cause of a Tulsa house fire early Thursday, which left a woman and her two dogs with no place to stay.
Shortly after midnight, the Tulsa Fire Department was called to the home in the 6100 block of East 77th Street.
They say the fire started in the garage, damaging a pickup parked in the driveway, before spreading to the home's attic.
Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly and say the resident got out before firefighters arrived.