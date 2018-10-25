Dreary & Drizzly Thursday Across Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Our recent stretch of sunny and gorgeous fall weather is being replaced with drizzly, chilly, and dreary weather for our Thursday.
Areas of drizzle, mist, and occasional light rain will be hanging around pretty much all day today, with some occasional breaks. Amounts will be very light, but it’ll be just enough to keep the windshield wipers working!
Thanks to that drizzle and overcast skies, our temperatures are going absolutely nowhere today. We’ll hold steady in the lower 50s into the afternoon hours with a light easterly breeze.
Drizzle and light rain will be tapering off this evening, and we’ll be have a typically chilly fall night with lows in the 40s by Friday morning. Temperatures will recover somewhat on Friday, although lingering clouds will hang around. We should see highs recover into at least the lower 60s Friday afternoon in many locations if clouds clear quickly enough!
The weather returns to a much more pleasant range as we head into the weekend! Dense fog will be possible Saturday morning for the Tulsa Run, but we’re looking at lots of sunshine by Saturday afternoon with highs back in the lower 70s! Another cold front will sweep across Green Country on Sunday. This front won’t bring us any rain, but will bring gusty north winds and knock our temperatures back down into the 60s.
NewsOn6.com Weather Apps
Mild weather looks to stick around early next week, as we’ll be in-between storm systems. We should climb back near the 70 degree mark by next Tuesday! Unfortunately, the weather may be taking a nosedive just in time for Halloween on Wednesday. Another cold front is looking to approach eastern Oklahoma on Halloween, and depending on the timing of that front we could be dealing with scattered showers and storms by Halloween night. The exact timing is still very much to be determined, so we’ll keep you updated in the days to come!
Have a wonderful (and hopefully dry) Thursday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!