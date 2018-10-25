Drizzle and light rain will be tapering off this evening, and we’ll be have a typically chilly fall night with lows in the 40s by Friday morning. Temperatures will recover somewhat on Friday, although lingering clouds will hang around. We should see highs recover into at least the lower 60s Friday afternoon in many locations if clouds clear quickly enough!



The weather returns to a much more pleasant range as we head into the weekend! Dense fog will be possible Saturday morning for the Tulsa Run, but we’re looking at lots of sunshine by Saturday afternoon with highs back in the lower 70s! Another cold front will sweep across Green Country on Sunday. This front won’t bring us any rain, but will bring gusty north winds and knock our temperatures back down into the 60s.