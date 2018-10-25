News
Construction Career Day Set For Thursday At TTC Riverside
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Construction Career Day and Industry Showcase is set for Thursday, October 25, 2018, at Tulsa Technology Center's Riverside Campus.
People interested in exploring a career in construction can learn more about carpentry, electrical, masonry, painting, plumbing and other jobs at the Build My Future event. Counselors, instructors and industry professionals will be available.
Stacey Bayles of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa said students will be participating in the morning and early afternoon. The event is open to the public in late afternoon and early evening.