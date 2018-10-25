News
It's Homecoming Week At Oklahoma State University
Thursday, October 25th 2018, 8:50 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Stillwater will be filled with people who are "loyal and true" to Oklahoma State University this weekend.
President of the Alumni Association Blaire Atkinson and homecoming director Brooks McKinney who is a current student at OSU stopped by 6 In The Morning to talk about Homecoming 2018.
For more information what is going this weekend in Stillwater, visit the OSU homecoming webpage.