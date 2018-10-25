Tulsa County Leads State In 'Influenza-Associated Hospitalizations'
OKLAHOMA CITY - The early weeks of Oklahoma's flu season has put 32 people in the hospital with most of those occurring in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Those 32 hospitalizations have taken place since the start of the season on September 1, 2018.
Ten people in Tulsa County have experienced "influenza-associated hospitalizations," according to the OSDH. Craig County has had three hospitalizations while only two people have been hospitalized in Oklahoma County. Adair and Wagoner Counties have also seen two each.
Most of the people hospitalized are 65 or older - 15 total. The next largest age group is from 18 to 49 with seven hospitalizations and 50 to 64 with five hospitalizations. Four children under age 4 have been hospitalized.
Of positive flu tests, most people have tested positive for Influenza B, but people have also tested positive for Influenza A.
The Department of Health updates their "OK FluView" statistics each week during the flu season. We have had no deaths attributed to flu-related causes to date.