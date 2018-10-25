News
Hazmat Crew Responds To Tulsa Starbucks
Thursday, October 25th 2018, 11:12 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Firefighters are responding to the Starbucks at 18th and Yale Thursday morning. Early reports indicate a few customers have complained of symptoms that could be connected to carbon monoxide exposure.
Tulsa fire department says several customers were complaining of headaches and not feeling well so the store was cleared. Hazmat crews are inside trying to find anything unusual but so far have found nothing.
They did not find any evidence of carbon monoxide. But they are not allowing people back in the store just yet. No customers or employees felt bad enough that they wanted to go to the hospital.
News On 6 has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story as more information is confirmed.