Claremore Police Identify Woman Killed Near RSU
Thursday, October 25th 2018, 11:51 AM CDT
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Claremore Police have identified the woman killed in a wreck near Rogers State University Wednesday afternoon.
The crash took place in the intersection of Blue Starr and State Highway 88. Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed that a dump truck hit a car in the driver's side.
Claremore Police said the wreck killed 76-year-old Ola Mae Klass. Klass was from the Chelsea area, police said.
"One of the vehicles that was involved was a dump truck that was loaded down at the time," said Deputy Chief Steve Cox
The dump truck driver was not cited because the accident investigation showed Klass ran a red light, according to the Claremore Police Department.