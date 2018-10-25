Tulsa Judge Says Prostitution Allegations Are Blackmail
TULSA, Oklahoma - Judge James Caputo believes the allegations that he paid for sex at a massage parlor are blackmail, and his legal team now has their own investigation.
Caputo sat down with an exclusive one-on-one interview with Griffin Radio Partner KFAQ's Pat Campbell Wednesday, during which he detailed how he first found out about the allegations.
He said an agent with Attorney General Mike Hunter's office showed up to his chambers recently and said the AG's office has undisputed evidence, including audio, video, and texts that Caputo paid for sex at a massage parlor.
Caputo firmly denies that. He said that the agent then said this:
James Caputo: If I resign, then it ends right here. If not, the AG's office is going to take this to a grand jury and they intend to prosecute me.
Pat Campbell: How is this not blackmail?
Caputo: Well, like I said in my statement last Friday, I believe it is.
Caputo said he has not received any notification that he's being investigated by a grand jury.
He added that he and his attorney are doing their own investigation into where this allegation came from and did not rule out a civil lawsuit.
Judge Caputo is running against Tracy Priddy in the November 6th Election.