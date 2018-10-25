Suspects Crash Through Fence After Chase With Tulsa Deputies
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County Deputies have three juvenile suspects in custody after a chase ended with a crash near 48th St North and Osage Dr.
According to deputies, the vehicle was taken from a family member without their permission.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says a deputy spotted the car speeding across a parking lot in northern Tulsa. When he tried to stop it, the driver sped away leading to a chase.
The chase then went through a neighborhood and deputies say they started to see the people in the car throwing out beer cans. Shortly after the car overcorrected and ran through a man's yard and into his neighbor's fence.
"It sounded like something went off a big bomb or something and I jumped up and looked and my mailbox was down and all I seen was the tail end of the car going in," said neighbor Charles Towns.
Charles says this is the second time in the past year that his neighbor has had to replace his fence because of people crashing into it.
No one was injured but one suspect is still on the run police believe he is an adult.