Crime
Perkins Man Charged In Shooting Death Of His Father
Thursday, October 25th 2018, 3:22 PM CDT
Updated:
PERKINS, Oklahoma - Jerry Ray Craine, 36, has been charged with one count of first degree man slaughter for the shooting death of his father, Wednesday.
According to officials, Craine shot his father, Thomans Richard Craine at a residence they shared in Perkins on July 29th.
Officials said Jerry has a criminal record that includes a guilty plea to misdemeanor assault and battery in the presence of minor children which he was on supervised probation for when he was arrested by the Perkins Police Department and booked into the Payne county.