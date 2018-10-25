Catoosa's Blue Whale To Undergo Renovation
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - The Blue Whale is a Route 66 icon which was created almost 50 years ago by a man as an anniversary gift to his wife.
People from around the world have visited it over the years, but a local group thinks the whale could use a bit of sprucing up.
J. R. Ruiz is Director of OK Chive, a civic-minded group that takes on projects like this.
They've pledged to get the whale primped and primed; dressed up a bit.
"The base of it is still good, it's just the top that needs to come off," said Ruiz.
There's also an old dock that has partially fallen into the water. They wanna get that out of there.
In the old days, you could swim here, not anymore.
J. R. said his group just wants to make the whale and the little park that surrounds it more presentable to tourists who routinely show up like the charter bus he saw there the other day.
"It was a group from Canada ... they started in Chicago and they were going to Santa Monica California," Ruiz said.
J. R. said there are several things they can do to make those visitors feel more welcome.
"It's part of American history," he said.
Anyone wanting to help with the project can meet at the blue whale on Sunday afternoon at 1:30.
The Blue Whale is on Route 66 in Catoosa.