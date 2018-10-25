Catoosa Police Looking For Suspect From Dangerous Chase
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - Officers in Catoosa are on the lookout for a burglary suspect who led officers on a dangerous chase.
Catoosa police are looking for Kyle Anderson after officers got a call from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, saying a trespasser was on the property. Officers say casino security tried to keep him there until police arrived, but Anderson ran off and jumped inside a pickup truck.
"I was able to catch up with the pickup truck. When I did so, the gentleman jumped out. Our suspect jumped out on I-44, nearly getting hit by another vehicle," Cpl. Greg Faxon.
Catoosa Corporal Greg Faxon says Anderson got off the interstate and started running north on 161st East Avenue and into some woods.
Faxon says OHP and the Rogers County Sheriff's Office helped look for Anderson. Police say the rainy weather created a challenge and called off the search.
"Relatively dangerous for everybody, including our suspect because he's running blindly on to the highway," said Cpl. Faxon.
Police say Anderson was last seen in wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt, possibly a zip up with two dark vertical stripes on each arm. He was also wearing blue jeans and a dark colored baseball cap that was flipped to the rear.
Police say Anderson might be driving a Honda Accord with Oklahoma tags reading AVL-253. Officers believe he stole that car this morning.
Catoosa Police tell us they aren't sure if Anderson is armed. If you see him call police right away