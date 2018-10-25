News
Senator Lankford: Mail Bombs Part Of Terrible Trend
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma U.S. Senator James Lankford says the bombs mailed to former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are part of a terrible trend.
He said the bombs are the latest is this kind of behavior, pointing to the shooting at a republican baseball practice for the congressional baseball game last year.
Lankford said violence should never be how Americans settle debates.
"This is not how we should treat each other as Americans. We're going to have disagreements, but we solve it by talking to each other. Not by threatening, not by shooting someone, certainly not by sending a package bomb," said Lankford.
Lankford said he believes bettering treatment for mental illness would help curb the violence.