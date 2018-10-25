Bartlesville Landlord Stuck With Cleaning Up Vandalism
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Someone spray painted hateful messages all over a home in Bartlesville and the landlord wants to know who did it and why.
Bill Miller knows he isn't the target, but he's frustrated he has the pay the price after someone vandalized his rental property.
Miller couldn't believe what he saw when he showed up at one of his eight rental homes.
He said he’s never seen anything like it here in 15 years.
"Needless to say, I was a little upset because this is a rental property I've had for years. I've always had good tenants. I still have good tenants but evidently, someone in the house upset someone else and they revenged by destroying my property," said Miller.
Miller said someone did all the damage in the middle of the night and now he's going to have to pay to clean it up, on top of all the money he's already spent.
"I just upgraded. I painted the house. I put in new doors. New windows because I want people to have a quality home," said Miller.
The tenants tried washing off the spray paint, but Miller knows it's going to have to be re-painted.
Bartlesville Police said someone also vandalized an apartment complex nearby and officers believe the two cases could be connected.
Hastings 1: "It's unfortunate to the landlords because they are the ones that actually have their property damaged. Not just the people actually renting the property," said Captain Jay Hastings.
Miller said this is not only childish but the man who lives there has no criminal history.
"I'm more embarrassed for them. That some kid with a spray can can deface other people's property and not care,” said Miller.
If you have any information about who did this call Bartlesville police.