Broken Arrow Man Completes Nearly 25,000 Mile Journey With Cross
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow man completed a huge milestone after carrying a wooden cross nearly 25,000 miles the exact distance of the equator.
ORU grad Keith Wheeler started his journey back in 1985. He says he walks where he feels God calls him always carrying the cross on his shoulder to help spread God's love.
Wheeler has walked in more than 175 countries and on every continent. On Thursday, he finished his latest journey on ORU's campus.
"Dr. Oral Roberts had adopted when God had spoken to him to raise up his students to go where his voice is heard small and his light is seen dim and his power is not known," said Wheeler.
Wheeler has been walking for more than 30 years.