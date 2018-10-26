Federal Judge Sentences Former Muskogee VA Psychiatrist To Prison
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma psychiatrist will spend nearly two years in prison for trying to interfere with an investigation into his sexual relationship with a patient.
Dr. Stephen Lester Greer, 58, of Tulsa was working at the Muskogee VA hospital when the relationship began.
Prosecutors say Dr. Greer had sex with one of his patients. They say the relationship started in 2015 and lasted a year. Dr. Greer kept treating the Army veteran during that time, and she even became pregnant, according to court records.
After the VA Inspector General's Office began an investigation, they say Dr. Greer threatened the patient, trying to pressure her to lie to investigators.
Dr. Greer had previously had his medical license suspended for inappropriate conduct with a different patient, but it was later reinstated.