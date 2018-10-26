News
Barbecue Competition Raises Funds For Tulsa Crime Stoppers
Friday, October 26th 2018, 2:27 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa first responders held a barbecue competition Thursday evening to raise money for crime prevention.
Teams from the Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa Fire Department faced off at the 7th-annual Badges 'n Barbeques.
Tulsa Crimestoppers Badges and BBQ Charity Event...— Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) October 25, 2018
Badges ‘n Barbeques brings together teams from local law enforcement and fire departments battling it out on the grill in an effort to fight crime. pic.twitter.com/5hScoWlwB9
All of the money raised benefits Tulsa Crime Stoppers.