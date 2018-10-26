PSO Crews Return After Working To Restore Power In Florida
PANAMA CITY, Florida - Utility crews with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma are back home after helping with hurricane relief in Florida.
120 PSO workers from Tulsa, McAlester and Lawton areas went to help restore power after Hurricane Michael earlier this month.
The workers spent most of their time rebuilding the electrical system in some of the hard-hit areas in and around Panama City.
“We are happy to have our workers returning home; grateful that they worked safely under challenging conditions; and appreciative for everything they did to help bring some sense of normalcy back to the lives of those impacted by the devastating hurricane,” said Steve Baker, PSO vice president, Distribution Region Operations.
One of the workers said destruction was the worst he's ever seen after a storm.