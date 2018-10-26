Memorial Dedication Today For OSU Homecoming Parade Crash Victims
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - The City of Stillwater will dedicate a memorial today to the people killed in the OSU Homecoming Parade crash three years ago.
The memorial is dedicated to the memory of four people killed in the crash on October 24th, 2015.
That day, a woman drove her car into the parade, killing Bonnie and Marvin Stone, Nikita Nakal and Nash Lucas. 46 other people suffered injuries in the crash. The woman responsible is serving multiple life sentences.
The memorial itself features a 6-foot-tall metal ribbon in orange and blue, sitting on a concrete base. It has four granite tiles describing the lives of the four people killed. A fifth tile describes the memorial itself and its purpose.
Friday's dedication is at 5 p.m. at the corner of Hall of Fame and Hoke Streets in Stillwater.