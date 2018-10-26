TULSA, Oklahoma - Police find a driver dead from gunshot wounds inside a crashed car early Friday next to a Tulsa highway.

Officers responded to a report of an injury crash in the 10900 block of East 31st Street just after 2 a.m.  They arrived to find a white Nissan Altima in creek bed with its driver dead inside.  

Police say the car had a number of bullet holes and they believe the shots were fired at the car about a half a mile west of the crash scene. 

Homicide investigators arrived a short time later and say bullet casings were found at a Highway 169 off ramp.  After the shooting, they believe the car accelerated until it ran off 31st Street into the creek bed.

They say the victim is a man in his late 20s and they are not sure who shot him.