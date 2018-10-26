Police: Man Shot, Killed While Driving His Car On A Tulsa Street
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police find a driver dead from gunshot wounds inside a crashed car early Friday next to a Tulsa highway.
Officers responded to a report of an injury crash in the 10900 block of East 31st Street just after 2 a.m. They arrived to find a white Nissan Altima in creek bed with its driver dead inside.
Police say the car had a number of bullet holes and they believe the shots were fired at the car about a half a mile west of the crash scene.
Homicide investigators arrived a short time later and say bullet casings were found at a Highway 169 off ramp. After the shooting, they believe the car accelerated until it ran off 31st Street into the creek bed.
VIDEO: Wrecker starting to pull the car out of the creek. This is the Nissan Altima where police say the victim was found shot to death near 31st and 169. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/07JwUZfZFR— Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) October 26, 2018
They say the victim is a man in his late 20s and they are not sure who shot him.