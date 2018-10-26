Electric Scooters Arrive In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Just days after the Tulsa City Council passed regulations on electric scooters and bicycles, we are learning a popular scooter sharing company Lime is starting up business in Tulsa today.
When Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum posted a video riding a scooter through City Hall on Thursday, you could figure something big was happening soon.
Electric scooters are coming-and they will change the way we get around Tulsa! Huge thanks to @BirdRide and @limebike for working with us to develop a model ordinance for other cities-and to @nickdoctor for leading the effort. So excited, I may have taken a spin in City Hall... pic.twitter.com/X210YDTtZr— G.T. Bynum (@gtbynum) October 25, 2018
Friday at 11 a.m. outside Hurts Donuts at 111 South Detroit, Lime is hosting a scooter undocking and riding demo.
Lime's scooters are equipped with GPS and 3G, so you can find scooters with your smartphone. You pay a dollar to unlock them and 15 cents a minute to ride.
Electric scooters are here! ?? ?? Lime starts today in Tulsa. pic.twitter.com/pJoitjshpG— Dave Davis (@DaveDavisKOTV) October 26, 2018
These, and competitor Bird's, scooters have popped up at cities and college campuses across the country, with mixed results.
Some have banned the scooters or took them away. City Councilor Blake Ewing says he did not want that to happen in Tulsa.
"We very early in the process, reached out proactively to the scooter companies and said, 'If you'll hold off dropping them here, we will work with you to create an ordinance that works for everyone,'" said Blake Ewing.
There are age limits and guidelines on how to use and park them, like not leaving them in the middle of sidewalks.