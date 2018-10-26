Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Across Oklahoma Celebrate First Day Of Legal Sales
For the first time, medical marijuana dispensaries across the state will be allowed to sell marijuana product to patients with a medical card.
Many Oklahoma City dispensary owners are eager to expand their business.
Cannabis Aid holds one of the more than 600 medical marijuana dispensary licenses granted, allowing them to officially sell their medical product as of Friday.
As of last Sunday, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana authority through the Oklahoma State Department of Health have approved 608 dispensary licenses and 8,459 patient licenses.
Dispensaries are required to be at least 1000 ft. away from any entrance to any public or private school.
Cannabis Aid Owner Elijah Mothershed said the company's business model has a background in CBD products, giving them a strong foothold and head start in the Oklahoma market.
"Our customers that are already familiar with our products here will already know where to come; and as long as they have their licenses and proper identification and we can find them in the system then yes they will be served."
Under the provisions of State Question 788, licensed dispensaries in the state are allowed to sell marijuana seedlings and mature plants. The approved transaction amount is 6 mature plants and 6 seedlings.
For those with medical marijuana licenses there no limitations on THC content.
According to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, 956 grower licenses have been granted.