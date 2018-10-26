NewsOn6.com Weather Apps



As we head into the weekend, temperatures will really take off! Some patchy dense fog is possible Saturday morning, but a rapid warm-up should ensue after that fog lifts. We’re looking at highs skyrocketing into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon, giving us a spring-like day to kick off the weekend!



Another cold front arrives by Sunday morning, bringing gusty north winds back to eastern Oklahoma. This front will not bring us any rain this time around, and it won’t bring a huge cool-down either. But it will trim our temperatures back a little bit into the upper 60s to near 70 Sunday afternoon, still making for gorgeous weather to wrap up the weekend.



That Sunday cold front looks to stall out in southeastern Oklahoma and will likely dissipate by early Monday. So after a chilly start to our Monday, we’ll likely recover rapidly by Monday afternoon into the 70s as Gulf moisture quickly surges back into Green Country. This will help set the stage for a stronger storm system by mid-week.



Our next cold front looks to slowly progress into the state on Tuesday, potentially moving into eastern Oklahoma by Tuesday night. Scattered showers and storms will be possible along this front by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, the timing of this system does not bode well for Halloween Wednesday as of now! Behind this front, we may very well be stuck in the 50s on Halloween with a cold north wind and lingering showers possible. We’ll continue to keep you updated as we get closer, but plan ahead for the potential that Halloween here in Green Country could be a bit unpleasant!