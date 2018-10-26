News
Firefighters Respond To Report Of 2 People Stuck In Arkansas River
Friday, October 26th 2018, 6:48 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa firefighters called off a search on the Arkansas River after trying to find two people seen floating on a large piece of styrofoam early Friday.
The Fire Department got the call at about 6 a.m. and searched the river in two boats near 11th and Riverside Drive and 33rd West Avenue.
Firefighters wrapped their search at about 7:30 a.m. after failing to finding anyone.