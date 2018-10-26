News
Driver Cited After Hitting Tulsa School Bus In No Passing Zone
Friday, October 26th 2018, 8:29 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say no one was injured when a driver struck a Tulsa Public School bus stopping to pick up students Friday morning.
The crash happened in the 3200 block of North Garrison.
Police say as the bus driver signaled to turn, the car hit the left side of the bus. Officers say the bus wasn't damaged, but the car was.
Children on the school bus were transferred to another bus to get them to school.
Because it was a no passing zone, the car's driver was cited, police say.