WATCH: Bethany Pursuit Suspect Arrested, Taken Down With Taser
Friday, October 26th 2018, 9:54 AM CDT
A suspect is in custody Friday morning following a chase and foot pursuit with Bethany police.
Oklahoma City police assisted in the pursuit that began near Northwest 10th Street and Council Road. The chase began with the suspect in a vehicle driving up to 90 mph, officers said. The suspect then crashed near Southwest 59th Street.
Officers said they saw the suspect driving erratically and attempted to pull him over, but he fled the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for additional details as we get them confirmed.