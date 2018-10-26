Popular Children's Musician Performs For Tulsa Kids
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some Green Country Kids were treated to a special performance by a Grammy Award-winning children's singer.
Dan Zanes and his wife performed at Collegiate Hall for more than 200 students.
Students clapped their hands, sang, and danced along with the couple.
Dan and his wife were invited there for two different performances.
The first group of students attends Collegiate Hall, the second attend Marshall Elementary.
Claudia Eliaza played the clarinet and the trumpet while Dan strummed his guitar.
Zanes' is a well-known children's musician. He said he and his wife are visiting Tulsa from the city of Brooklyn.
The couple performed Thursday at the Gathering Place. Park leaders said they're happy they could help bring world-class free programming to schools.
"We're just bringing music and excitement and sharing the fun of programming that you can experience at gathering place through our pop-up performance," said Katie Bullock.
"It's our way to connect with people in the town, it's our way to connect with people of all ages," said Zanes.
If you missed the performance Thursday, no worries, you can join Dan and Claudia for another performance at the gathering place Friday at 4:30.