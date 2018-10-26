Crime
Tulsa County Escapee Back In Custody
OKLAHOMA CITY - An inmate who walked away from the Mack Alford Correctional Facility's minimum-security yard October 15 was captured in Kansas City. U.S. Marshals found Alvaro Rodriguez Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Rodriguez was serving time for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, drug possession and committing a felony with a firearm that had its serial number removed.
He will now face a charge related to his escape.
He was booked into Mac Alford, a minimum security prison, in August. The prison houses more than 800 inmates