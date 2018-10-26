First Responders, Rescue Pets Featured In Tulsa Animal Aid Calendar
TULSA, Oklahoma - The year 2018 is winding down. That means it's time to get ready for next year with a 2019 calendar.
Animal Aid of Tulsa has a great one with pictures of dogs, cats and good-hearted first responders.
"We actually went to PetSmart to get some fish," said Brett Palmatary.
That's how these love affairs start.
Instead of walking away with some fish, Brett and his wife adopted their dog Buddy at an Animal Aid adoption event back in January.
Logan Amann hasn't adopted yet, but he participates in an Animal Aid program called Dog for a Day.
"I've been volunteering with Animal Aid for about a year now," he said.
He picks up dogs like one named Garrett and takes them out for a day to exercise or just hang out.
"He's really sweet and loves people," Logan said of Garrett.
Brett and Buddy and Logan and Garrett are featured along with lots of Tulsa police officers and their adopted dogs and cats in a 2019 fund-raising calendar.
"These we are selling for $12; they turned out great," said Kelly Brown.
Kelly Brown is the rescue coordinator for Animal Aid. Their mission is rescuing and rehabbing sick or injured dogs and cats, then finding them good homes.
She wanted us to meet Gabriel. They think he was hit by a car. He has an injured spine but is getting better.
"We do a couple of times of acupuncture a week, a couple of times of multiple different physical therapy," she said.
All that is expensive. Animal Aid operates the Thrift Store and is selling the calendars to help finance the work they do.
Back to Brett Palmatary - did he ever get the fish?
"We did not get fish," Brett said.
But they got a great dog.
Animal Aid is hosting a Halloween photo booth and a costume contest at its thrift store at 15th and Harvard from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.