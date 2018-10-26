Wades RV Game Of The Week: Collinsville Defeats Skiatook 17-3
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - Separated by just nine miles, there's no love lost between Skiatook and Collinsville and a lot is on the line in the 96th edition of the highway 20 bowl.
It's our Wade's R-V Game of the Week.
It was a standard rivalry game with at least 7 unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. It was not the most aesthetically pleasing game but Collinsville looking to buck the trend of the road team winning games in this storied rivalry.
In the 1st half Malcolm Tillman gets it rolling for the Cardinals runs inside the 10 and score later on that same drive with a 2-yard touchdown run 10-3 Collinsville
Bulldogs had chances but a costly fumble near the 20-yard line halted some momentum. In the 2nd half Cardinals attempted a field goal, but it would be blocked and Skiatook looked to be in business.
But again, turnovers cost Skiatook with another fumble, pretty much the story all night.
In the end, Collinsville wins 17-3 making the Cardinals District Champs.