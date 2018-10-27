This is the final weekend of the 2018 season at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. The final showing is Saturday night and it will be a double feature – two movies for the price of one! “Halloween” and “Venom” will play on one of the screens starting at 7:25 p.m. “Goosebumps 2” and “Smallfoot” will be on the other screen starting at 7:35 p.m. Admission is $7 for ages 12 and up and $3 for ages 3 to 11.