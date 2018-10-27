Weekend Events Around Green Country
It’s the last weekend before Halloween and people across Green Country are celebrating.
Saturday is Brookside’s 28th annual BooHaHa. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., including trick or treating for kids at the kids zone. There will also be a kids costume contest at 10 a.m., a pet costume contest at 10:30 a.m., and a parade at 49th and Peoria at 11 a.m.
This is the final weekend of the 2018 season at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. The final showing is Saturday night and it will be a double feature – two movies for the price of one! “Halloween” and “Venom” will play on one of the screens starting at 7:25 p.m. “Goosebumps 2” and “Smallfoot” will be on the other screen starting at 7:35 p.m. Admission is $7 for ages 12 and up and $3 for ages 3 to 11.
The 43rd Annual Wewoka Sorghum Festival is Saturday at the Seminole National Museum. There will be activities for everyone, including games, Native American foods, arts and crafts for kids, live music, storytelling, and a car show. The festivities run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
The City of Tulsa is auctioning off all kinds of things on Saturday, including vehicles, office equipment, appliances, and much more. Some of the unique items include the old dasher boards from the BOK Center’s hockey setup, the turf that was used for Tulsa Talons games, and stage curtains from the Tulsa PAC. Bidding for the city surplus auction starts at 9:30 a.m. at 108 North Trenton Avenue.
Guthrie Green is hosting the 7th annual Ghouls on the Green on Sunday. There will be activities for kids of all ages, music, costume contests, face painting, and food trucks. Also, businesses from Tulsa’s Arts District will hand out candy for trick or treaters around Guthrie Green. Plus, there will be a Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance class. The event runs from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to everyone.