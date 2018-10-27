A Taste Of Spring Weather Returns To Green Country
Are you ready for some t-shirt weather, Green Country? A major warm-up is on the way for our weekend!
Today will have much more of a spring-like feel to it as temperatures are set to soar! Outside of a few patches of fog or clouds this morning, we’ll have tons of sunshine for our Saturday. Look for highs to skyrocket into the upper 70s this afternoon, with a generally light westerly breeze. Talk about terrific! Make some outdoor plans!
Another cold front is set to arrive on Sunday, bringing gusty north winds back to eastern Oklahoma. This front will not bring us any rain this time around, and it won’t bring a huge cool-down either. But it will trim our temperatures back a little bit into the lower 70s Sunday afternoon, still making for gorgeous weather to wrap up the weekend!
That Sunday cold front looks to stall out in southeastern Oklahoma and will likely dissipate by early Monday. So, after a chilly start to our Monday, we’ll again recover rapidly by Monday afternoon into the upper 70s as Gulf moisture quickly surges back into Green Country. This will help set the stage for a stronger storm system by mid-week.
Our next cold front looks to slowly progress into the state on Tuesday, moving into eastern Oklahoma by late Tuesday. Scattered storms will be possible along this front from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, a few of which could be strong.
Unfortunately, the timing of this front means the warm weather will come to an end just in time for Halloween! Some drizzle or lingering showers may hang around into Halloween Wednesday, and temperatures look likely to hold in the 50s with gusty north winds. We’ll continue to keep you updated on the Halloween outlook, but plan ahead for an extra layer or two for the kids’ Halloween costumes!
Have a wonderful Saturday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!