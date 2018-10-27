Crime
Police Investigate Early Morning Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning at Sierra Pointe Apartments.
Police say they responded to the apartment complex at around 5:30 a.m., where they found the victim, who had been stabbed in the chest and leg.
Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
They say he refused to give officers any information about what happened.
Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.