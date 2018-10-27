Crime
Tulsa Police Arrest Wanted Man After Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police were called to an apartment complex near 11th and Mingo overnight to search for a rape suspect.
Officers say the caller said the suspect may still be in the area and could be armed.
When police arrived, they say, a driver saw them and tried to flee.
After a short pursuit on Interstate 244, police say the driver was taken into custody.
They say the driver was not the rape suspect, but was instead running because there was a warrant out for his arrest.