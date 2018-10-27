Crime
Tulsa Police Dash Cam Records End Of Chase, Suspect's Surrender
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police dash cam video shows the moment a chase ends and the suspect surrenders.
Officers say Roger Coble was speeding and riding his motorcycle recklessly on Interstate 244 in June of 2018.
They say the chase lasted about 15 minutes, with Coble reaching speeds of around 115 miles per hour.
Police say the chase ended when Coble stopped at the Flying J. at 129th East Avenue and surrendered because his motorcycle ran out of gas.
They say Coble admitted to ingesting meth during the chase.