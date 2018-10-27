News
Runners From Across The Country Competing In 41st Tulsa Run
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run is happening on Saturday.
This is the 41st year for the event.
More than 7,000 runners from 36 states and some from Canada are taking on the Tulsa Run.
The new course runs through 12 different districts, including Blue Dome, East Village, Pearl District, Cherry Street, and Utica Square.
For this year’s races, runners had requested a less hilly course, so organizers switched up the route to have 100 fewer feet of elevation changes.
This year, the run raised $40,000, which will be donated to charities and schools in Tulsa.
Fourteen of the runners say they have participated in the Tulsa Run every year.
