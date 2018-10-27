News - Breaking News
Jogger Discovers Dead Body In Pottawatomie County
Saturday, October 27th 2018, 12:46 PM CDT
Updated:
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Pottawatomie County officials say a body has been discovered in a creek Saturday.
According to report, a woman was jogging near Highway 9 and Rock Creek Road, when she smelled something bad in the area, after searching she discovered a body laying face down in the creek.
The woman called 911.
Both the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and OSBI are at the scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for the latest updates.