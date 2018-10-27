Owasso Police Warn Community Of Suspect Impersonating An Officer
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Owasso Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of someone posing as a police officer.
Officers say the suspect shows up at people’s homes identifies himself as a police officer and flashes a badge. The suspect then claims to be investigating a credit card fraud case and will ask the resident to provide them with their information to help with his “investigation”.
Owasso PD wants to remind citizens that law enforcement officers will always have a professional badge and official credentials. They also go on to say any documents provided to citizens by law enforcement officials will have clearly recognizable agency titles, addresses, and contact information.
Police are working to obtain a photo or video of the suspect, he is described as a clean-shaven white male believed to be in his late 20’s or 30’s, standing approximately 5 feet 11 inches and around 160 to 170 lbs. He was reported to have dark hair, wearing a dress vest and hat and left in a tan car of unknown make.
If you or someone you know has had a similar instance occur please call Owasso Police at 918-272-2244.