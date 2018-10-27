Teachers Rally At The Capitol Before Elections
OKLAHOMA CITY - Less than two weeks from election day, Oklahoma educators are rallying voters.
Saturday, dozens of educators, candidates and supporters rallied at the capitol to 'remember in November'.
The November mantra has been spread by teachers since their walkout ended in April with pay raises and additional education funding.
“I want people to take away that it's not over. People think that just because teachers got the raise that they should just go back and be happy, but it wasn't about that at all. It was about funding our classrooms and making sure we have a brighter future for our kids,” rally organizer Marcie Falcone said.
Moore mom Falcone conceived Saturday’s family with her friend, Amanda Jeffers, one of several teachers who are running for office.
Several candidates, both teachers and education supporters, took the stage to rally support before the November elections.
Democratic gubernatorial Candidate Drew Edmondson took the stage last, although event organizers say the rally was bipartisan.
“They're remembering in November. That's the slogan that they had when they left back in April and they still feel it, and they're working,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson says teachers make up many of his volunteers.
Politically active educators crowded the rally with signs and t-shirts, but Falcone says the real change happens at the polls.
“We really did a lot of great work today. I think we put some faces to the ballot today, and I think that's going to help our voters,” Falcone said.